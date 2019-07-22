DES MOINES, IA (WABI) - The United States Track and Field Outdoor Championships are this week in Des Moines, Iowa. 5 Mainers will be competing, including Bangor high graduate Riley Masters, he goes in the 5000 meters with fellow Mainer Ben True. Although both will have to run well above their qualifying marks to win. The finals are Sunday at 6:23 PM and televised on NBCSN....
Riley Masters to compete at USATF Outdoor Championships in 5000 meter run
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 8:40 PM, Jul 22, 2019