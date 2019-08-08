Red Sox Timlin, other former MLB players hold free baseball clinic in Waterville

Former Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin and 10 other former Major Leaguers in Waterville for a free youth baseball clinic at Purnell Wrigley Field. Dozens of kids came out to learn from Timlin who was part of the 2004 and 2007 Red Sox World Series championships. For Mike and the other former pro ball players, it doesn't matter which team the kids cheer for, it's great to give back to their sport.

"These kids are great. I mean there's some Yankee fans up here too. It's not Red Sox and Yankees; it's baseball," says former MLB reliever Mike Timlin, "The guys out here, we've all played on different teams and it's all about just playing the game."

After the clinic, all the ball players went to Belgrade for the Ray Haskell MLBPAA Golf Tournament benefiting the Alfond Youth Center.

