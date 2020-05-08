Red Sox Foundation, Ruderman Family Foundation seek nominees for IMPACT Awards

The Red Sox Foundation along with the Ruderman Family Foundation, which seeks to aid people with disabilities, are looking for nominations for the 6th annual IMPACT Awards. 75 thousand dollars of funding for non-profits available.

"Any organization in your community that has done things to improve the awareness of mental health, or done anything to help people going through mental health concerns, no matter how big the organization is," says Ruderman's Advocacy Officer Andrew Mahoney, "Whether its a handful of people or hundreds, any organization in between, we are looking for nominations."

The nominations are due May 31st. Finalists will be announced June 9th.

Link to nominate is attached.