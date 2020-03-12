Red Claws follows NBA, suspends 2019-20 season

The Maine Red Claws season has been suspended because of the coronavirus.

The NBA G League issued the following statement early Thursday morning: "In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement that it is suspending game play, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-20 season."

The Red Claws were scheduled to host the Raptors 905 at the Portland Expo on Friday evening and the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Claws are currently third in the Eastern Conference Standings.

