NORTH ADAMS, MA (WABI) - Brewer's Matt Pushard is shining in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He is on the verge of making the all-star game but is on the fan vote ballot to get in. Voting is open on the league website until midnight Thursday. So, help get this local kid get in to the NECBL all-star game. The game is this Sunday in Vermont...
Pushard candidate in NECBL Fan Vote to make all-star game
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 8:49 PM, Jul 22, 2019
http://www.necbl.com/view/necbl/league-49/2019-fan-vote