FAIRFIELD, MAINE (WABI) - The Pro Wrestling Experience is Thursday night in Fairfield. It goes from 7-930 PM. They were setting up Wednesday. The ring and wrestlers in place at the Community Center in Fairfield. WWE superstar Carlito will be one of the featured wrestlers. We're told it's quite the experience to see it up close and personal....
Pro Wrestling event being held Thursday in Fairfield
By Eric Gullickson, Paul Dwyer |
Posted: Wed 7:20 PM, Jul 31, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 7:28 PM, Jul 31, 2019
