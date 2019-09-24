HOWLAND, MAINE (WABI) - Penobscot Valley's Lexi Ireland scored her 100th career goal on Monday in a 12-0 win over Penquis Valley. Lexi became the school's all-time leading scorer recently. The Howlers are off to a 5-0 start and would be ranked at the top of class D north if the county teams weren't a few weeks ahead of them in games played.
Penobscot Valley's Ireland scores 100th career goal
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 7:10 PM, Sep 24, 2019
HOWLAND, MAINE (WABI) - Penobscot Valley's Lexi Ireland scored her 100th career goal on Monday in a 12-0 win over Penquis Valley. Lexi became the school's all-time leading scorer recently. The Howlers are off to a 5-0 start and would be ranked at the top of class D north if the county teams weren't a few weeks ahead of them in games played.