BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Penobscot Ice Arena is reopened after closing due to concerns of the Coronavirus. The local rink has many warnings inside, and also outside, about participating in hockey or skating at the facility as the area tries to return to the things they enjoy to do. Some local families had a private group going while we were there. Some junior hockey players from New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs were getting back on skates for the first time in weeks...
Penobscot Ice Arena is open again
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 11:41 PM, Jun 02, 2020