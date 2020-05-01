Patriots, Revolution to aid locals through Food4Vets Program in Bangor Wednesday

The Patriots and Revolution are working with Food4Vets organization and the Pats truck will be in Bangor on Wednesday to help locals in need.

Food4Vets is an organization supporting USA Veterans and Military by supplying food packages for their families. According to the organization these "vital food packages" are non-perishable foods and provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.

Wednesday, May 6th, the Patriots truck will be at the Cross Center in Bangor. Meals can be picked up from 10 AM to 1 PM.

