Patriots Alumni hold "Football for you" clinic in Bangor
BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Former Patriots players and coaches in Bangor tonight at Husson University for one of their Patriots Alumni "Football For You" clinics. The former Patriots running local players through a series of drills, built for all ages, as they travel around New England. The hope not only grow the game, but grow the game the right way. From fundamentals on up. Rain was not going to stop these football players from learning from the Pats....