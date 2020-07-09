WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - Thomas men's soccer coach Chris Parsons has been elevated to Director of Athletics for the Terriers. The Thomas alumni has decades of experience with college sports and will continue to coach soccer even with the extra responsibilities. Parsons said in a press release quote: "I am very excited to continue the incredible growth of Thomas athletics and look forward to working hard to make our alumni, donors, community and college even more proud.
Parsons named Thomas College Director of Athletics
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 8:08 PM, Jul 09, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 8:08 PM, Jul 09, 2020