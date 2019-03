Old Town-Orono is the top seed in class B north hockey playoffs. The Black Bears will be without their goalie again Saturday night when they play Camden Hills in the semifinals at 5 PM Saturday. Kohle Parker has been suspended for a few weeks for violating team rules.

Winslow-Waterville will play Presque Isle in the other semifinal Saturday at 1 o'clock. Both games are at Colby's Alfond Arena in Waterville.