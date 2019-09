One of professional golf's top tours will be coming to the Falmouth Country Club for five years starting in June.

The Korn Ferry Tour, which is a step below the PGA tour will hold the "Live and Work in Maine Open" during the week of June 8th.

156 golfers will compete in the 72 hole event. It is a return to Maine for the tour which was previously known as the Ben Hogan Tour when the event was at the Woodlands Club in the early 90's.