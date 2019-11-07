Orono's Koffman walks-on to Stanford football team, leaves track program

California is a little far away, and so this story slipped off the radar, but former Orono tri-sport athlete Jake Koffman has walked on to the Stanford football team.

Jake was an amazing track and field thrower and earned a scholarship at Stanford for throwing. Jake was named a captain of the track team as a sophomore. But this year he has quit the program, after a third coaching change in his 3 years, he says he has lost his passion for it.

So, when he was asked to try football he signed up. Jake's listed as an offensive lineman on the PAC-12 team's roster. We spoke to him about it today....