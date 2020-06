Orono's Jackson Coutts is signing with the Washington Nationals and forgoes his senior baseball season at the University of Rhode Island.

Coutts announced he had been contacted and planned to sign with the Nats on Sunday as rookie free agency opened. From state champs in class C, to Mr. Baseball, to division-I Rhode Island, to a great summer in the Cape League Coutts has been chasing this baseball dream and it's now here....