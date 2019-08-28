Orono foregoes varsity football season

Orono high school will not have a varsity football season. They decided to forego this fall due to low numbers.

The Red Riots barely had enough kids last year too and rather than put the their players safety at risk they are requesting to play a junior varsity schedule instead. They met with the players and parents Wednesday to make the announcement. The regular season starts a week from Friday.

Athletic Director Mike Archer says in a press release, "We look at this as a great opportunity to keep Orono football alive for our current players, as well as, our future players at the Middle School.

Orono earlier declined the option to move to 8-man football.