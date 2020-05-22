GORHAM, MAINE (WABI) - Former Old Town track and field star CJ Moody earning All-American from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for division 3. Athletes individually selected as NCAA initial participants, back in March, received the award. The USM standout also made All-American last year in the heptathlon. CJ was the 6 seed for this year's cancelled event after setting the school record at Bates...
Old Town's Moody Earns USTFCCCA All-American at USM
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 7:17 PM, May 22, 2020