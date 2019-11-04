Old Town's Miller sets record against Albany, Patterson injured in win

Some history this weekend for the UMaine football team as Old Town's Andre Miller caught a touchdown pass of 90 yards in Satuday's win over Albany. It's the longest receiving play in school history. Earnest Edwards moved into 3rd place all-time receiving yards in the game. Punter Derek Deoul earned conference special teams player of the week.

Preseason all-american cornerback Manny Patterson suffered a knee injury in the Albany game. It happened on this play, non-contact, and that's why number 4 is so open. Black Bears are worried it might be the end of his season. Manny is having a MRI on it and we will see if there is further information at practice.