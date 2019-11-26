Old Town's King signs with UMaine women's hockey, UMaine women's hoops signs 5

Former Old Town hockey player Olivia King signed her National Letter of Intent this week to play for the UMaine women's hockey program. King is at the Taft School right now. The Trimper twins, from Bangor, also made the jump to UMaine from Taft. Morgan Trimper just scored her first career goal, on Sunday, in Maine's win over 4th ranked Northeastern.

UMaine women's basketball announced 5 signings for their 2020 class of incoming freshman. Mt. Blue's Lexi Mittelstadt is joined by 2 players from Spain, one from Vermont, and one from Maryland....