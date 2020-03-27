BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Husson softball will add a pair of close friends from Old Town in the fall.
Hannah Sibley and Teagan Blackie will both go from the powerhouse Coyotes softball team to join the always contending Eagles. Blackie also excels at field hockey and plans to also play field hockey at Husson as well.
Old Town's Blackie, Sibley commit to Husson softball
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 7:43 PM, Mar 27, 2020
