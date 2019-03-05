Old Town/Orono trying to defend their title tomorrow in class B north

ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - Old Town-Orono hockey will try to defend its regional title against Winslow/Waterville. OTO went on to win state last year. Waterville won the state title the previous two seasons. Puck drops at 7 Wednesday night in Orono...

 