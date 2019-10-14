Old Town to name Garrett Libby head boys basketball coach, Bangor lands hoops transfers

According to sources close to the situation Old Town is expected to name Garrett Libby their next head boys basketball coach this week. The school did not confirm nor deny the report. They are expected to make it an official announcement on Wednesday at the school board meeting.

Bangor high has two big transfers coming in for the upcoming season. Orono's Sam Martin and George Stevens Academy's Andrew Szwez are transferring into the Rams program. Both are over 6 foot 4 inches tall.