Old Town softball coach Plourde steps down

Jennifer Plourde, one of the area's top high school softball coaches, has stepped down at Old Town.

Plourde took over the program in 2012. She led the Coyotes to 3 state titles, including back to back championships in 2016 and 2017. Jen's Coyotes went 131 and 20 in 8 seasons. She won conference coach of the year 6 of those seasons. Dozens of her players earn area accolades. She is leaving due to a new job as a Physcial Education teacher at Central high. She will continue to be an assistant coach for Husson softball.

