Ogden makes D-3 hoops all-region team, NAC cancels spring sports

Maine Maritime Academy's Melinda Ogden named 3rd team all-region by D3hoops.com. The searsport graduate was the North Atlantic Conference player of the year averaging over 14 points per game.

NAC announcement:

"The presidents and administrators of the NAC have closely monitored the rapidly developing situation with the COVID-19 virus. Based on the health and safety risks, as well as our responsibility as community leaders, and in following the recommendations of the NCAA as well as federal and state governmental and health agencies, the NAC has canceled all athletic activities including championships, effective immediately and for the remainder of the spring 2020 season."

"Administrators across the conference worked tirelessly to maintain some semblance of athletics on campus, but must now make the difficult yet prudent decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to protect our communities," said Presidents' Council Chair, Dr. Elaine Collins. "We are deeply saddened by the impact this situation has on our campuses and across our student population."