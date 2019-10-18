ROCKLAND, MAINE (WABI) - New coaches for the Oceanside high school basketball teams. Longtime boys coach Matt Breen stepped down to take over as the new head girls coach for the Mariners. JV coach Larry Reed has been promoted to the head boys basketball coaching position. Both teams made the tournament last winter...
Oceanside has two new head basketball coaches, both are familiar
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 11:40 PM, Oct 18, 2019
