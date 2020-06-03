Oak Hill to rename football field for the late Stacen Doucette

Oak Hill football coach Stacen Doucette died unexpectedly in December at age 45. The school district is going to honor their late coach, who was a husband and father, by naming their football and lacrosse field "Stacen Doucette memorial field." They will announce the ceremony date at a later date. Doucette led the Raiders to three straight Gold Balls and was their head coach from 2012 to 2019.