WALES, MAINE (WABI) - The head football coach at Oak Hill has died. The school football program Facebook page made the announcement of Stacen Doucette's passing Monday morning. Doucette was a beloved football coach and reportedly died of a heart attack. He coached the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. A Lisbon, Maine native played quarterback there in high school before becoming an assistant coach at Lisbon....
Oak Hill football coach Stacen Doucette has died
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 11:16 PM, Dec 09, 2019