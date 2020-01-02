OLD TOWN, MAINE (WABI) - Old Town/Orono forward Tyler McCannell notched his 100th career point on Wednesday. A big milestone for any high school hockey player. The Black Bears beat Camden Hills in Rockport 4-2. They are currently the top 2 seeds in class B north...
OTO's McCannell scores 100th career point
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 8:14 PM, Jan 02, 2020
OLD TOWN, MAINE (WABI) - Old Town/Orono forward Tyler McCannell notched his 100th career point on Wednesday. A big milestone for any high school hockey player. The Black Bears beat Camden Hills in Rockport 4-2. They are currently the top 2 seeds in class B north...