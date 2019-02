The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings for two draft picks.

The teams finalized the deal late Sunday night that sends a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder from the Sharks to the Red Wings.

Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause.