WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference held its annual President's Council meeting recently and they collectively have agreed they would like athletics to return to campus in a safe and healthy way. They have created a return to play committee. It's made up of athletic trainers, athletic directors, school presidents and senior women administrators. They'll come up with safe guidelines and plans for returning athletes to action this fall during the threat of COVID-19.
North Atlantic Conference focused on holding fall sports season
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 11:50 PM, Jun 02, 2020