Newport shows support for Nokomis junior as he goes for Cancer treatment
NEWPORT, MAINE (WABI) - Nokomis Regional three sport athlete Donovan Kurt has been diagnosed with Cancer. The town would not let the social distancing orders stop them from letting him know they support him. He left for treatments today in Boston. Just before 8 AM the town gathered along his route to send him off. Kurt is a junior at Nokomis and as his aunt told us it's at times like this small towns come together. Even distanced apart, they certainly did....