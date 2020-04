Former UMaine women's hockey player Cailey Hutchison re-signed today with the Metropolitan Riveters in the NWHL.

UMaine senior goalie, and Presque Isle native, Jillian Flynn earned the New England Writers Unsung Hero award for all her efforts behind the scenes for the Black Bears.

The organization also honored Jeremy Swayman as the New England Most Valuable Player and Black Bears head coach Red Gendron is named the New England Coach of the Year....