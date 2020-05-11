INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WABI) - The American Legion National Organization has cancelled any sponsored baseball games for the 2020 season. It means no American Legion baseball games will be played nationwide including Maine. According to Maine American Legion baseball, teams are working to set up opportunities to play games this summer it just won't be sanctioned American Legion games...
American Legion National decision means no sanctioned baseball games in Maine
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 8:32 PM, May 11, 2020