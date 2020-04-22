MONTPELIER, VT (WABI) - Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding has announced they are no longer considering closing Northern Vermont Universities Johnson and Lyndon. Both NVU schools play sports in the North Atlantic Conference with Husson, UMaine Farmington, UMaine Presque Isle, Maine Maritime Academy and Thomas. They will work on an alternative solution to their economic stress cause by COVID-19. Good news for the NAC.
NAC breathes sigh of relief as Northern Vermont Universities will remain open
