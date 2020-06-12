The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will hold its annual moose permit lottery Saturday. It is being held virtually this year. It will be shown online from 1-4:30 PM. Link is attached to this story.
Moose Permit Lottery to be held virtually on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 8:35 PM, Jun 12, 2020
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will hold its annual moose permit lottery Saturday. It is being held virtually this year. It will be shown online from 1-4:30 PM. Link is attached to this story.