A free youth baseball clinic at Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville from 9-11 AM this Thursday.

Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin along with former Major Leaguers Bruce Berenyi, Kevin Buckley, Tom Burgmeier, Bill Campbell, Steve Crawford, Pete Ladd, Rick Miller, Jerry Martin, and Stump Merrill will be teaching fundamentals for young baseball players.

You can register your ballplayer at the field before the event starts.