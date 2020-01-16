Messer named NFHS national girls soccer coach of the year

The National Federation of State High School Associations coaches association announced today its national coaches of the year.

Camden Hills girls soccer coach Meredith Messer is named the national coach of the year for the sport. Her Windjammers have won 4 straight class A gold balls, they finished ranked nationally in the top 25, and Messer recently spoke to us about this special group.

"This group of young ladies for all four years has just had an incredible work ethic, a desire to love and support each other," says Camden Hills head coach Meredith Messer, "If you watched us play there's not one selfish person on that field. They were always looking to put a win first. Having high quality players is essential, but, their attitude and humbleness has given our program a culture that is unique."

Maranacook cross country ski coach Steve DeAngelis is named the other boys sports national coach of the year.