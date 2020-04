Messalonskee boys basketball standout Tucker Charles has committed to play for division-II LeMoyne College. The school is in Syracuse, New York. They play in the Northeast 10. The Dolphins going 19-9 this year.

A couple local college baseball commitments as well. Old Town's Chris Albert will go on to play for UMaine Farmington and Dexter's Jacob Bickford is set to play for UMaine Presque Isle.