Messalonskee graduate Mayo signs professional deal in Japan

Messalonskee graduate Nick Mayo played NBA Summer League for the Miami Heat and it earned him a professional contract. He's heading to Japan to play for the Chiba Jets in the Japanese top league. Nick averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game at Summer League. He was one of the best power forwards in college basketball throughout his career and now gets a chance to play the game he loves and get paid for it. A step towards the big goal but he should get a lot of minutes and also grow a lot on and off the court....

