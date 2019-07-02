OAKLAND, MAINE (WABI) - Messalonskee graduate Jake Dexter has been signed by the Los Angeles Angles organization and sent to their rookie league in Arizona. Jake, a two time all-american at Southern Maine in college, and had great summer success too in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. His older brother Sam now plays for the Milwaukee Milkmen in the American Association.
Messalonskee graduate Jake Dexter signs with L.A. Angels organization
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 11:49 PM, Jul 02, 2019