A local basketball player can just play basketball for her senior season because she now has a home to keep playing at in college. Messalonskee star Gabrielle Wener has committed to Monmouth University women's basketball program. They are division one and play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. She's been a star for the Eagles since her freshman season when they won state.
Messalonskee basketball star Wener commits to Monmouth
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 11:13 PM, Oct 28, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 11:48 PM, Oct 28, 2019