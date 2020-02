UMaine women's basketball knocked off conference leading Stony Brook on Sunday 64-62 in overtime.

Calais grad Maddy McVicar led all scorers with 28 points, on her senior day. She was named conference player of the week.

Anne Simon also put up 12 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win, the Black Bears extend their winning streak to six and move into second place in the conference. They have 2 games left before playoffs...