McVicar making huge step forward in role for UMaine women's basketball

The Black Bear women got a win over their rival UNH last night. Shorthanded due to injuries, and lacking size for the same reason, the Black Bears have adapted. Calais graduate Maddy McVicar has been one of the key pieces to the team's successes this winter. She had a co-game high 17 points last night for Maine as they won big 67-50. Like a true Mainer, Maddy has done the best she can, with what she has....