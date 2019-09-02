McCarthy, Iselborn win overall titles at Bangor Labor Day 5-mile road race

The 57th annual Bangor Parks and Recreation Labor Day 5-Mile Road Race run Monday morning. A few dozen runners of all ages ran down the waterfront and up through the city eventually finishing in front of the Parks and Rec building in Bangor. Old Town's Erik McCarthy was the overall winner finishing in 26 minutes and 25 seconds. Current Bangor resident Abby Iselborn, who ran in college at Clemson, was the top women's finisher in 31 minutes 44 seconds....