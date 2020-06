Messalonskee graduate Nick Mayo will have a new pro team for next season in Japan.

Mayo announcing on social media he is joining Levanga Hokkaido in the Japanese Basketball League. The top league in Japan. Nick tweeted he is "looking forward to helping the team have a great season and providing the fans with exciting and winning basketball." Mayo averaged about 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Chiba Jets in the Japanese B-League this year.