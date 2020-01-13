ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine women's basketball announced today Blanca Millan plans to return to the play for the program next year, provided she receives medical hardship, for tearing her ACL this season. MDI graduate Sierra Tapley is done for the season with another knee injury. Kira Barra and Kat Williams will graduate academically in May and leave the program. Maine is next at UMass Lowell on Wednesday morning.
Maine women's basketball announces Millan to return, former MDI star needs surgery
