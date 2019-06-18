Maine native Moss is no longer on the UMaine men's basketball team

Former Mr. Maine Basketball Terion Moss is now a former UMaine men's basketball player. Moss leaving the UMaine program as of last week. Moss's AAU coach informed reporters last night he was seeking other opportunities. The school has confirmed today Moss is no longer with the program. Head coach Richard Barron was unavailable for comment on the matter. Moss played in 29 games last season for the Black Bears as a freshman. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. A majority of the team has left the program via transfer or graduation this offseason....

