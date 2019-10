A huge night for the UMaine men's hockey team as they upset 8th ranked Quinnipiac on the road 4-2.

Eddie Tralmaks scored the first two goals to put maine up 2. After the Bobcats tie it, Mitch Fossier sets up Tim Doherty for the game winning goal. Fossier had 4 points. Maine pulls the big upset to improve to 3 and 1.

UMaine women lost to Northeastern 6 to 1 at home.