Maine football up to #6 in national polls, Ferguson CAA Offensive Player of the Week

After destroying Sacred Heart 42-14 in their home and season opener, on Friday. the UMaine football team moved up a spot to number 6 in both the national FCS polls.

UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson honored for his work in Friday's victory. Ferg named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week. A career high 423 yards with 3 touchdowns. He was 23 of 29 passing and the threw for the most yards since Chris Treister went for 468 for UMaine against Rhode Island about a decade ago. Ferguson says he's never been that in the zone...