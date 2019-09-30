ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine men's hockey team received votes in today's United States College Hockey Online poll. The Black Bears' season opener is Saturday at 7th ranked Providence. They have a home exhibition against New Brunswick Sunday. Both games are 4 PM starts.
Maine hockey receives votes in USCHO.com poll
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 6:53 PM, Sep 30, 2019
